Tom Silbernagel knows when he’s brewed the perfect beer.
“When you taste it the first time and it’s just right, and you get goosebumps,” said Silbernagel, who is head brewer and co-owner of Rapid City’s Lost Cabin Beer Co.
The business had its start in Silbernagel’s garage. He had started home brewing almost two decades ago and the hobby peaked when he started traveling for work.
“The breweries around the country really caught my eye,” he said.
His friend Jesse Scheitler, and co-owner, soon joined the garage brewing and it’s where the idea of a new Black Hills brewery was born. Scheitler has a background in the food and beverage industry and Silbernagel worked for an aerial mapping company.
“We figured we probably needed to turn the home brewing in the garage in to something or tame it down,” he said, laughing.
That something was the start of Lost Cabin Beer Co., now in its third year. The owners say business is good – really good.
“We definitely exceeded our five-year business plan – in year one,” Silbernagel said.
The brewery has 18 taps rotating at a single time, drawing new and repeat customers to their Omaha Street location. Lord Grizzle Scotch Ale and Father-in-Lager rank the most popular with customers while Silbernagel revels in the best part of his gig – creating new brews.
“We have loyal customers and they are always asking what’s next,” he said. “I love playing with local ingredients and coming up with the recipes to make the flavor meet what we’re looking for. It’s fun and refreshing to come up with new ideas.”
Sometimes that means partnering with a local coffee shop, like they recently did with Pure Bean Coffeehouse to find the perfect coffee bean for a new brew. Or, playing with New Zealand-style hops with hints of lime to create a new Mexican Lager. Or, partnering with the local German Club to create a beer for an annual celebration.
“It’s great to collaborate with other businesses,” Silbernagel said. “We see what they’re passionate about and then take what we’re passionate about and see how it comes together.”
From the initial idea to finish can take two to seven weeks, depending on whether it’s an ale or lager. Names for new brews are oftentimes more challenging to create than the beer itself.
“Sometimes we come up with great beers and the name doesn’t stick,” he said. “Finding that right name can be one of the hardest parts.”
The name for their business was a different story, Silbernagel said, it’s stuck because it was the perfect fit for the community.
“We wanted a tie back to the Black Hills but we didn’t want it to be too generic or say ‘Black Hills,’” he said. “We wanted something in-depth that made you feel a certain way. The word cabin makes you think of family and friends, where everybody comes together.”
They hope that continues to resonate in the atmosphere of the brewery today.
“Whether you’re a construction worker, a lawyer, a police officer, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “You can come here and it puts everybody on the same plane.”
The business is thriving, Silbernagel said, but he is still humbled and surprised at the leap of faith they took three years ago.
“Looking back, it’s absolutely ludicrous,” he said, laughing. “I was clearly not thinking. We have families and kids and we left good jobs.”
From the start, they faced a roadblock many hopeful entrepreneurs face – finding someone to invest.
“The banks all told us no,” he said. “It was hard to find a loan and somebody to believe in our idea. Luckily, we found like-minded business partners.”
The City of Rapid City was easy to work with, he said, and they received support, encouragement and helpful advice from fellow business owners.
It was a risk that has certainly paid off, he said.
“I worked at a desk job for 15 years and now I get to do this,” he said. “Work doesn’t have to be boring.”