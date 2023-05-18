Hard Rock International is forging new territory in Deadwood.

The iconic worldwide chain of hotels, casinos and cafes will open The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood Aug. 8.

The Rocksino will open in the former Hickok’s location on Main Street in Deadwood. It will be Hard Rock International’s debut boutique hotel, casino and restaurant. The Rocksino will have a soft opening Aug. 1, followed by a grand opening celebration Aug. 8 during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The grand opening celebration will include a Grand Opening Guitar Smash, with headliner Sublime with Rome, at Outlaw Square.

Hard Rock International executives, local community members and civic leaders will participate in the celebration of the newest economic driver in the region most famous for its gold rush history, according to a press release announcing The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood.

“As a community notorious for entertaining guests since 1876, Deadwood is excited to welcome The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood as our newest, can’t miss property,” said David Ruth, mayor of Deadwood. “Our rich, old West history combined with the Hard Rock brand will enhance the Deadwood experience that we are known for. The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood is sure to be an additional gem luring visitors to our amazing community.”

The Rocksino will bring the Hard Rock brand to Deadwood locals and visitors, but on a smaller scale than Hard Rock’s famous integrated resorts in international cities. It will be the flagship property of Hard Rock International’s boutique hotels, according to Marc Oswald, CEO and founder of Oswald Entertainment Group based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Oswald is one of the main partners involved in bringing The Rocksino to Deadwood. He was also one of the original partners in the Deadwood Mountain Grand, and Oswald’s company produces Deadwood Live shows.

“Everybody’s going to win when Hard Rock comes to town,” Oswald said. “It will be the coolest, finest boutique hotel-gaming-restaurant-retail operation in the Dakotas. It’s off the charts what we’re doing in there, and it will bring with it global marketing.”

The Rocksino will feature a casino with 86 all-new slot machines, a full-service restaurant with a state-of-the art kitchen, and a bar with craft cocktails. The restaurant’s upscale casual menu is currently being created by Hard Rock’s global head chef, Oswald said. The food will incorporate local favorites such as bison burgers, trout and walleye along with menu items developed by Hard Rock’s culinary department. Guests will be able to dine on The Rocksino’s Historic Patio with its wood fire grill, or in the bar or the VIP mezzanine.

The property also will include the Rock Shop Retail Store located next to downtown Deadwood’s Harley-Davidson shop. Luxury guest rooms are scheduled to open later this year.

“We’ve only got 22 hotel rooms, so the traffic we expect to be able to bring into Deadwood is going to result in a lot of spillover traffic” into the rest of the Black Hills, Oswald said. “We believe the rising tide lifts all boats.”

The Rocksino is hiring now for multiple staff positions including executive chef, food and beverage, casino, kitchen, public area attendants, housekeeping, bartenders and retail sales associates.

“We’re just starting the hiring process and we’re looking for people who [are] excited about working for that brand,” Oswald said. “All of the work going on right now is getting the facilities going and getting staffed up so we can open in the epicenter of the busy season.”

Hard Rock will partner with the nonprofit organization Tunnel to Towers to bring relief to the Oglala Sioux Tribal Veterans Program. Since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Tunnel to Towers has provided mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families who have young children. Tunnel to Towers also builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Additionally, Tunnel to Towers is committed to eradicating veteran homelessness, and to encouraging United States citizens to never forget 9/11.

Oswald has been in the music, television and film business for 43 years and said he has a lot of passion for Deadwood. He is excited about the possibilities the Hard Rock will bring to western South Dakota.

“I was lucky enough to invest in Hickok’s and bring the Hard Rock to Deadwood. Hard Rock is the number one gaming and lifestyle brand in the world now. They have about 290 facilities in 77 countries. They do everything big,” Oswald said.

Compared to other Hard Rock locations worldwide such as Las Vegas, where Oswald said Hard Rock is adding 1,000 hotel rooms, the small scale of The Rocksino is unique and intentional. Oswald said Hard Rock has wanted to develop a boutique brand in sought-after locations.

“For the Hard Rock, what they’re interested in is the amenities in the Black Hills as an experience for their customers, so they’re going to invest in boutique properties around the world, and we’re the first one,” Oswald said.

“It’s a luxury brand all the way. With The Rocksino in Deadwood, Hard Rock can send their best customers there,” Oswald said. “Now they can fly high-rollers privately to Spearfish and put them up in The Rocksino to experience everything the Black Hills has to offer.”

Unity by Hard Rock, the brand’s global loyalty program, has more than 14 million members, Oswald said.

“It’s a pretty high-end demographic. They like to travel and have fun and game and stay in nice hotels,” he said. “It’s the biggest umbrella of visitors that we currently aren’t seeing in Deadwood who will be marketed to directly through Hard Rock global. That’s where everybody scores. We can all work together as a town and region,” including the Black Hills and Rapid City.

“Hard Rock prides itself on being able to provide authentic and memorable experiences for our guests embodied by music and rich cultural history,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International. “We are thrilled to become a part of one of the most celebrated historic places in the U.S. and provide an economic stimulus to the city of Deadwood.”

Go to rocksino.hardrock.com/deadwood for more information.