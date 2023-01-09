Tickets on sale now for Day of Excellence

Tickets are on sale now for the Day of Excellence, an event developed by the Leadership Rapid City Class of 2009 to promote a culture of excellence through personal and professional development.

Day of Excellence 2023 takes place at 8:30 a.m. April 19 in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets can be purchased at The Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, online at themonument.live, by phone at 1-800-648-6463, or at the Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation Center.

This high-energy day with a lineup of top-notch speakers is designed to help people rediscover their drive, reconnect with their strengths, find their passion, re-energize and network with others on the same journey.

This year’s lineup features Denver Broncos Thunderstorm skydiver and DOE 2022 returning emcee Kenyon Salo. The guest speaker lineup features Alex Weber, Stacey Hanke, Antonio Neves and Brad Montgomery.

Weber is the only person to both host and compete on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.” With his contagious energy and passion, Weber will share how his game-changing secrets result in record-breaking success.

Take a closer look at how you communicate, verbally and non-verbally, with Hanke and gain strategies to become more influential personally and professionally.

Neves will shift your perspective and offer hard-won lessons about how to get unstuck and make your next bold move with confidence.

Closing the Day of Excellence, Montgomery will teach you how to use happiness as a tool to improve your life and your job through boosted productivity, creativity, innovation and profit.

For more information, go to dayofexcellence.com.