Christmas is the season for giving and for lots of businesses in the Black Hills it’s the season for giving back to their communities. There are many needs in western South Dakota and plenty of opportunities to be generous during the holiday season. Here’s a sampling of what some businesses are doing to make Christmas merrier for the region’s people and pets.
Regional Health
Several departments and caregiver groups in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis join together on annual projects such as angel trees, gift drives, food drives and more. Also, for the second year, Regional Health's User Access Security team is collecting donations to the Laundry Soap Drive for the HOPE Center in Rapid City. Last year, Soap for HOPE collected enough laundry detergent to wash 8,514 loads of laundry. Regional Health supports First Interstate Bank's Sturgis Festival of Trees, an event that benefits Hospice of the Northern Hills and other Sturgis area nonprofits and last year raised $49,000. Regional caregivers also contributed $53,843 to United Way.
Because the holidays are particularly difficult for those who are grieving the losses of loved ones, Regional Health's Tree of Lights memorial services for Hospice will be held in Rapid City and Custer in December. These services give grieving families opportunities to come together during the holidays.
Rapid City Chamber, Elevate
Board members and staff will be packing backpacks at Feeding South Dakota. These backpacks provide food for kids in need on weekends and during holiday breaks from school. Chamber and Elevate staff members will collect toys for Toys for Tots as well. The chamber’s Young Professionals Group is partnering with the Children’s Home Society to go caroling and spread cheer at area senior centers. Year-round, the Young Professionals donate to a different cause each month. Collectively, they give about 600 volunteer hours and, for 2020, have budgeted $1,200 to donate back to community needs.
The chamber’s Ag Appreciation Banquet on Dec. 5 specifically gives back to area farmers and ranchers. Black Hills businesses sponsor tables so rural neighbors can attend for $5 per person. The $5 fees are reinvested in the chamber’s ag scholarship program.
School of Mines
The school hosted a Wellness Wednesday Food Drive to stock the campus pantry with Thanksgiving items, and the school hosted a free Thanksgiving meal. Another food drive is being held in conjunction with the school’s 2019 Parade of Trees National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. The Parade of Trees will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 through 6 in the Surbeck Ballroom on campus. The community is invited to vote on the best trees Dec. 4 through 6. Everyone who attends is asked to bring food for the campus food bank.
Ketel-Thortenson LLP
The accounting and consulting firm chooses different community projects to support every holiday season. Each is inspired by employees and partners and the causes they’re passionate about. At press time, the firm had not finished selecting its projects for the Christmas season. Before Thanksgiving, the staff packed backpacks at Feeding South Dakota for kids in need. In conjunction with the South Dakota Day of Giving, Ketel-Thortenson is a sponsor of The Journey Museum’s second annual Blue Jeans Ball on Dec. 3. The Blue Jean Ball helps fund the museum’s 2019 operations and contributes to the Journey to 2022 campaign to improve accessibility and the visitor experience by 2022.
Black Hills Federal Credit Union
BHFCU is partnering with several organizations on charitable holiday projects to which employees and credit union members can contribute. Starting the first week of December, BHFCU locations will have Salvation Army Angel Trees to collect new clothing and toys for children in need. In Hot Springs, BHFCU is collecting new and gently used coats and winter gear for the Hot Springs Kiwanis Club’s winter coat drive. In Pierre, BHFCU is partnering with Pizza Ranch to sponsor the 12 Days of Pizza, which provides free meals during the school’s Christmas break to families in need in Pierre and Fort Pierre. In Custer, BHFCU and other financial institutions conducted a pre-Thanksgiving food drive for the Storehouse food pantry. Through Dec. 13, BHFCU is collecting monetary donations at all its locations to support the Lakota Voice Project’s Christmas party. BHFCU is partnering with MEALS on Wheels — Western South Dakota for its Gingerbread Tree fundraiser. Gingerbread ornaments/pledge cards will be available at BHFCU’s Rapid City, Hot Springs, and Sturgis locations starting the first week of December through Dec. 24.
West River Electric
The company encourages its 55 employees to get involved in the seven communities it serves. West River employees donate time and money during the holiday season and year-round to local fire departments, churches, ambulances services, schools and more. Many employees donate to the South Dakota Rural Electric Charity Ride, which raises money for an emergency fund to help employees in crisis situations. West River Electric expanded its Jeans Day fundraiser so that, for a monthly fee, employees can wear jeans to work every day. An employee committee chooses where to donate the funds.
Black Hills Energy
The company puts sparkle in the holiday season through sponsorship of light parades in Hill City, Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Sturgis, Custer, Hot Springs and Rapid City. In Lead, BHE is a sponsor for the Light Up Lead residential light decorating contest. For several years, BHE has partnered with General Beadle Elementary to provide Christmas gifts for students and will donate to General Beadle again this year. This year, the employees selected a new outreach project, Ready for Forever, to benefit the Humane Society of the Black Hills. The campaign will raise money to offset adoption fees. Black Hills Energy also had a record year in its support of United Way, donating nearly $295,000 through employee donations and its corporate foundation.