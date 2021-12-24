Two auto care franchises coming to former Kmart parking lot

The corner of Cambell and East North streets is being transformed into a hub for consumers who need quick, convenient car care.

K&M Development, a project management division of Quest Development & Construction in Aberdeen, bought land in the former Kmart parking lot. Plans are to break ground this winter or early spring on a building that will house two franchises — Take 5 Oil Change and RNR Tire Express.

Take 5 Oil Change is known for its 10-minute oil change service that’s done while customers stay in their vehicles.

“It’s a convenience-based business and we give customers the best care possible and get them on with the rest of their day,” said Max Pfeiffer, president of K&M Development.

RNR Tire Express will bring a new concept to the region – rent-to-own tires and wheels.

“It’s the largest rent-to-own tire and wheel and concept in the country. They know how to relate to their customer base and how to do the marketing. There’s nothing like this in the area as far as a franchise,” Pfeiffer said.

The new franchises will be near Tidal Wave Auto Spa, which opened in June.

“It’s a great location with great visibility. With that retail center being revitalized, we like the synergy. There’s a lot of drivers there. That corner fits the needs of both businesses very well,” Pfeiffer said. “The car wash has a nice symmetry to us. It definitely is an added bonus.”

Pfeiffer said the Take 5 Oil Change and RNR Tire Express businesses will create about 20 jobs. He anticipates that job openings will be posted in the next 30 to 45 days. Pfeiffer hopes the businesses open between April 1 and June 1.

“We’re finalizing our plans right now,” he said. “I’d like to open in April and get the kinks worked out before Rapid City starts really booming with tourists. We’re really excited to be in Rapid City.”

Expanding into automotive franchises is new for K&M Development, a company formed for the purpose of developing, owning and operating hotels. Pfeiffer and his business partner, Kevin Weisbeck, have more than 30 years of hospitality management and operations experience.

“We decided before COVID-19 we were looking to diversify,” Pfeiffer said. “We started researching other franchising and they happened to land in the automotive industry. As far as how we develop and manage from afar, the business plans fit well with what we do.”

A local manager will be hired to oversee day-to-day operations, he said, while K&M handles “big picture operations.” K&M Development also is building franchises in Sioux Falls and in Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks, N.D.

The property that formerly housed Kmart, a strip mall and other businesses is being renovated and developed by Dream Design International into an 185,000-square-foot commercial complex, Dakota Market Square. In addition to Take 5 Oil Change and RNR Tire Express, several other businesses are slated to open at Dakota Market Square in 2022.

Dream Design International announced last week on its Facebook page that it anticipates more businesses will open in January and February in a new 10,000-square-foot strip mall along East North Street. The businesses will include a nail salon, coffee shop, professional office, vape shop and restaurant.

