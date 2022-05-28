Two meat processing plants coming to Western South Dakota

A $1.1 billion processing plant could be built in the Black Hills Industrial Park in south Rapid City, a realty company announced Friday.

Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City and Greenville announced plans to construct an 8,000 head per day processing facility over three years. The 1-million-square-foot facility will process beef and a specialty bison line. It could also bring about 2,500 jobs to the area.

Megan Kingsbury, president and managing partner of Kingsbury and Associates and who is spearheading the project, said in a news release that the goal is to restore competition in American meat processing.

Kingsbury, a fifth-generation producer from Western South Dakota, said she understands how difficult it is for producers to be profitable.

"I want to fix that," she said. "We want to compete with the big four meat packing giants and be that all-important 'second bidder' in the cash market. We will build a brand that is America first focusing on procuring American cattle and feeding American citizens affordable, high-quality protein as our first priority."

The facility will focus on bringing and developing new technologies in robotics and artificial intelligence that make processing easier, safer and more efficient, according to the release.

Kingsbury said the company will employ and develop technologies to mitigate any negative effect people may associate with processing facilities. She said they would capture the methane to help power the facility, utilize renewable energy sources, recycle a majority of the water used daily, and continue work on efficient transportation plans.

"The American rancher is less than a generation away from being extinct if we don't do something fast," Kingsbury said. "We've already seen the high cost of meat in stores and the low prices producers are receiving for their animals. There is profit in this industry up and down the supply chain if we restore competition. When that happens everyone who produces and consumes high-quality beef wins."

The industrial park is the preferred site for the plant, which is located on state Highway 79 and Old Folsom Road.

Groundbreaking in Hot Springs

Dakota Territory Beef, a partner with United Ranchers Cooperative, broke ground on a new processing plant in Hot Springs Friday. The facility will be able to process 25 cattle a week and bring seven new jobs to the area.

