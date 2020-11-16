Unemployment rate declines in South Dakota

Initial weekly unemployment claims were down for the week of Nov. 7 following an increase from a week prior.
A total of 497 initial weekly claims were processed for state unemployment benefits, a decrease of 359 from the week of Oct. 31, which had 856 claims.
“We continue to see indicators our economy is rebounding more quickly than other states,” said Dawn Dovre, deputy secretary and director of Policy and public affairs for the Department of Labor and Regulation, in an email to the Journal. “More than 21,300 openings are listed in our SDWORKS jobs database. This is a sign we truly are open for business, and there are opportunities for those unemployed.”
Dovre said the state’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in September was 3.8%, which is 72 percentage points lower than the unemployment rate after the initial spike.
The state has also gained back about 82% of the employment lost in April.
The total continued state claims was 3,676 for the week ending Oct. 31, a decrease of 137 from the prior week’s 3,813.
Dovre said the number of initial and continued weekly claims is expected to vary from week to week.
“Some employers are still doing rolling furloughs or temporary bulk layoffs,” she said. “Any changes week to week are not an indication of a downturn in the overall economy.”
A total of $807,000 was paid out in state benefits, along with $487,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $324,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $207,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Benefits.
Job openings for the week of Oct. 31 decreased to 20,992 statewide with 4,012 in the Rapid City Area, according to the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management.
The state is also doing better than the Legislative adopted estimate for the month with general fund revenues $30.6 million better than the estimate and $81.0 million greater than the same period last fiscal year.
The unemployment rate for the state in September was 3.8%, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. For Pennington County the unemployment rate was 4.3% compared to 3.2% in September 2019.
There were 37,296 jobs posted online throughout the state in September, which makes the first month that job postings were higher than pre-pandemic levels.
