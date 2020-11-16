Unemployment rate declines in South Dakota

Initial weekly unemployment claims were down for the week of Nov. 7 following an increase from a week prior.

A total of 497 initial weekly claims were processed for state unemployment benefits, a decrease of 359 from the week of Oct. 31, which had 856 claims.

“We continue to see indicators our economy is rebounding more quickly than other states,” said Dawn Dovre, deputy secretary and director of Policy and public affairs for the Department of Labor and Regulation, in an email to the Journal. “More than 21,300 openings are listed in our SDWORKS jobs database. This is a sign we truly are open for business, and there are opportunities for those unemployed.”

Dovre said the state’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in September was 3.8%, which is 72 percentage points lower than the unemployment rate after the initial spike.

The state has also gained back about 82% of the employment lost in April.

The total continued state claims was 3,676 for the week ending Oct. 31, a decrease of 137 from the prior week’s 3,813.

