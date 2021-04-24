Unique Auto Grooming hosts open house April 27

Unique Auto Grooming, part of Black Hills Works, will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, as a thank you to customers and the community. Unique Auto Grooming is located at 127 Poplar Ave. in Rapid City.

A ribbon-cutting will take place at 11 a.m., and there will be door prizes and a drawing for a $250 car detail package. Food from The Green Chili Shack food truck will also be on site for purchase.

Unique Auto Grooming has served the Rapid City community since 1986 by offering professional-grade auto detailing services. In 2020, Black Hills Works purchased the business and chose to keep the existing location and retain as many employees as possible, while also offering it as a place of employment for people with disabilities.

Thanks to partnerships with local car dealers and loyal community patrons, Unique Auto Grooming has thrived, giving the people we support a unique opportunity to earn an income and also provide a practical service to the community. For more information, call 342-7222.

