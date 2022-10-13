UPROOTED in the business of pampering plants

Justice Fuegen and her staff are Rapid City’s newest plant whisperers.

Justice and Steele Fuegen are the owners of UPROOTED, where plant lovers can take their greenery for repotting, styling and care.

UPROOTED began in 2021 as a mobile plant service by Callee Ackland. The Fuegens purchased UPROOTED and transformed it into a brick-and-mortar shop in the former location of Hippie Haven, which was owned by Ackland but is no longer in business.

The Fuegens have transformed the storefront at 806 St. Joseph St. into a destination for nurturing plants and educating plant owners. Justice spent three years managing a local coffee shop and was ready for the flexibility of being her own boss. Steele is a Next Generation Ministry coordinator at Fountain Springs Church. The couple bought UPROOTED and opened the storefront location in February.

Plant lovers can choose from a selection of hundreds of houseplants and learn how to care for them, Justice said.

“We don’t grow plants here. … We have on-hand stock at all times,” said Justice, noting that UPROOTED focuses on caring for and selling healthy, established houseplants.

“We’re community-minded. We want people to come in and ask questions and learn about their plants,” she said. “We just like hanging out with people. … We’re underneath a bunch of apartments and (those residents) consistently bring in their plants. It’s been fun to make relationships with those people.”

Just as fashion trends change from season to season, the demand for types of plants can as well.

“For fall, philodendrons and peperomia have been really popular,” Justice said. “Peperomia come in lots of colors and have a lot of character.”

If plants are ailing, UPROOTED’s staff can make house calls, teach people how to care for their plants and repot plants if needed. Some homeowners want plants but don’t know where to put greenery in their homes.

Taking into consideration the homeowner’s available space, lighting, budget and lifestyle – especially if there are children and pets – the UPROOTED team provides plant styling. They’ll order plants that fit the homeowner’s aesthetic and teach people how to help their plants grow and thrive.

Plant owners can try the “telehealth” option, too.

“If they have an outbreak at their house and they don’t know what to do … if your plant becomes sick, it feels like your kid (is sick) and you don’t know how to take care of it … we can do (a consultation) over the phone or online,” Justice said.

UPROOTED hosts special events such as employee team-building activities and a monthly free plant swap. People are welcome to bring healthy houseplants to trade. The next plant swap will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the shop.

UPROOTED has a repotting bench people can use to repot plants themselves. Justice is planning classes for this year and next, including a plant care 101 class at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and a macramé plant hanger class at 6 p.m. Oct. 28. Justice is hoping to host a small business open house in November.

UPROOTED shares its retail space with Aurora Grace, a Western chic clothing boutique owned by Kaylee Hubbard. Aurora Grace moved into the building in July. Hubbard ran Aurora Grace as an online store, shopauroragrace.com, before adding a storefront location.

For Justice, having another female business owner on site is a bonus – especially since both women are pregnant. The Fuegens are expecting their first child in December.

“Running my own business is great,” Justice said. “I appreciate that I’m my own boss. I’m working at my own pace.”

Go to uprootedblackhills.com for more information about UPROOTED.