Visit Rapid City to take next steps in sports commission

The long-awaited sports commission is on the way to Rapid City.

After a recommendation presentation from the Huddle Up Group, a Phoenix-based company, Visit Rapid City President/CEO Brook Kaufman said a job posting for the director of the commission may be coming in the next few weeks.

“When I first got here, one of the things that the community kept telling me over and over is we really would like to see a sports commission,” Kaufman said.

The commission has been high on Kaufman’s priority list since she was hired in April 2022. The commission would drive more youth and amateur sports to the area, and bolster tourism during the “shoulder months,” she said.

Kaufman said the community has tried for a commission in the past and has not yet had success. She said the area needs to consider how to drive quality of life for people in the area and how to create demand in the shoulder seasons based on the weather patterns.

She said the Huddle Up Group did an assessment on the market and looked at the conditions of the Rapid City facilities, the area as a destination and its greatest opportunity.

Jon Schmieder, founder and CEO of the Huddle Up Group, said his organization recommends creating a sports commission, developing a diversified sustainable funding model, investing in stakeholder relationships through starting an advisory group of seven to 10 members, and external focus in the near-term.

Long-term, they recommend creating a regional master plan, an indoor hard-wood court venue, enriching existing facilities like Dakota Fields and the baseball diamonds, and evaluating existing open spaces.

He said Rapid City’s strengths include leadership and the outdoor destinations, like the Black Hills National Forest and the Badlands National Park. He said weaknesses include facility usages and high hotel costs. Schmieder said some opportunities exist in engaging the community through the sports commission and in existing facilities; and threats would be partnerships failing and facility funding.

“Your existing facilities, a lot of them need some TLC,” he said. “We’ve got a few of them that are good, but you’ve got a few that really need some help and need a funding mechanism to do that.”

Schmieder said a field house with perhaps six courts that could transform between basketball and volleyball could fit on a city-owned parcel between the Roosevelt Ice Arena and the pools.

“That’s low-hanging fruit and it’s not a really expensive proposition,” he said. “The land is already there, the vision is already there.”

He said data from other events and field houses the group has in its database, they estimate a Rapid City field house could attract 11 new events, 16,000 attendees, over $3.9 million in direct spending and 11,000 or more new hotel room nights.

Schmieder said the tax and sales tax collections would be relatively low because percentages in the area are low. He said the hotel occupancy tax collections would be over $16,000, there could be nearly $11,000 in sales taxes and total tax collections could be more than $121,000.

Schmieder said there could also be investments made in Dakota Fields by expanding to 16 fields to the existing 12 — he said the new four could have artificial turf which would help during bad weather months — and good lighting. He also said out of the American Legion facilities, one of them is really good and two are not quite up to par.

“If we had a funding mechanism to go out and say hey, if you could go fund-raise some of it, we can match that money, we want to make all three of them look the same,” he said. “Ideally the same thing with little league. Those little league complexes are right next to each other, one of them looks like a has not and one of them looks like a has.”

Schmieder said this is a tourism exercise, but kids in the community would have a better place to play if the commission is done right.

Schmieder said one of the recommendations is a regional master plan so there is no facility redundancy and everyone’s plans could be in one place.

“The sports commission is a perfect place to be that connective tissue for that and make sure we don’t do anything independently that could eventually be redundant,” he said.

The sports commission will initially be funded by Visit Rapid City. Kaufman said what comes first is getting the right person in the director seat. She said she would like someone hired by the end of the year.

“We’re working on a lot of things at Visit Rapid City, but truly one of the things that really people have engaged in and there’s so much interest in is the sports commission,” Kaufman said. “This isn’t new, people have wanted this for a very long time and they’re ready, so the time is now. All the stars are aligning for us to really see some success on this.”

Kaufman said the funding mechanism is the second priority. She said that will be a bigger conversation, but Visit Rapid City hopes to pursue partners and sponsorships, and plans to look into legislative opportunities.