Vita Sana's new owner a familiar face

Casey VanVleck is following in her parents’ entrepreneurial footsteps. VanVleck is the new owner of Vita Sana Olive Oil Company, a store her parents opened in Rapid City in 2014.

Wednesday was VanVleck’s first day as the new owner, and she’s excited to reassure customers the store will continue to carry the high-quality olive oils it’s known for, along with new gourmet foods and teas.

“I’m excited for the opportunity that I’ve been given and then that we’ve had such great support from our customers,” VanVleck said. “We’re here for the long haul. We don’t plan on changing our oil and vinegar. Customers can rest assured that somebody who knows the products is still here and still sticking with the mission to supply the ever-expanding downtown Rapid City with the best products that we can.”

VanVleck worked for six years as the store’s business manager. When her parents, Charles and Merry Jane Walsh of Casper, Wyo., decided to sell the store, VanVleck started hunting for another job. In a competitive job market, she ultimately couldn’t find one that paid well and was a good fit. VanVleck opted to put her degrees in marketing and communication and business to use by purchasing the store in September.

“I grew up in an entrepreneurial household and so I was raised and taught everything that I could have been taught to be successful for this position,” VanVleck said. “It was culmination of my childhood that led me to know that I can do it.”

“We feel great about our exit, knowing we are leaving the business, and its wonderful customers, in highly respected, qualified hands,” Charles Walsh said.

Though VanVleck is introducing Stonewall Kitchen jams and sauce mixes, and Adagio loose-leaf teas to the store, the heart of the business will remain high-quality olive oils and Modena Italy balsamic vinegars and specialty oils.

“Basically, the biggest thing is our oil and vinegar supplier (Veronica Foods of Oakland, Calif.) will never change because they supply the best there is,” VanVleck said. “They’re a third-generation Italian family. They’ve done this for over 100 years. They’ve perfected this. … They’re family-owned and operated and they want (their customers) to be successful.”

Veronica Foods olive oils are imported seasonally, based on the crush date of the olive, from all over the world.

Even her husband, David, who VanVleck said prefers simpler meat and potatoes fare, now enthusiastically tries the oils and vinegars. The couple’s son, Westin, 6, is being introduced to it as well.

“People like the quality and unique offerings we have. They’ve come to know it and appreciate it. … You can taste the difference,” VanVleck said. “It adds so much flavor to simple items.”

VanVleck is hosting special events throughout December to encourage customers to sample products and do some holiday shopping at Vita Sana. This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vita Sana will host a wine tasting with Okoboji Wines. A wine tasting with Cask & Cork Distributing will be Dec. 11.

“When you come in, it’s all about the experience. You’re learning, you’re tasting and you’re experiencing a whole new world,” she said. “People get their holiday shopping done and learn about the products. They’re tasting wines before they take them to a holiday party or give them as gifts.”

On Dec. 18, Vita Sana is partnering with Black Hills Contraband Distillery for a special sampling event, including tastings of a custom vinegar and bourbon.

VanVleck plans to bring back cooking classes, and she hopes to partner with other local businesses and experts for special events and classes about the benefits of good-quality olive oil and other Vita Sana products.

“In the new year, we are going to start reaching out to see what we can create that is unique and relevant for our customers,” VanVleck said. “We’ve always strived to teach our customers before we sell. We want you to be educated about why you should choose our products. Giving people knowledge has always been a goal of ours.”

Vita Sana Olive Oil Company is located at 627 St. Joseph St. The store’s holiday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. In January, the store will resume its regular hours and will be closed on Sundays. For more information, go to vitasanaoliveoil.com.

