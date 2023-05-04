Recently, Wall Meats' sister company, I-90 Meats, was awarded a $3.3 million federal grant to build a 30,000-square-foot meat processing plant in New Underwood.

Federally funded and inspected, the new facility will have the capability to sell meat products across state lines and at federal installations such as Ellsworth Air Force Base and Mount Rushmore National Memorial, and would offer immense growth potential to local ranchers.

With I-90 Meats still years away from opening, owners Ken Charfauros, Janet Niehaus and Tom Fitch did not want local ranchers to wait.

Thursday, Wall Meats Processing will have federal clearance to supply its products across the nation. South Dakota’s first ever USDA carcass stamp under the Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) program will be given at the processing plant in Wall.

"We've been trying to build that plant for over three years now and there could still be delays. We are trying to have a lasting impact on local ranchers but thought 'let's also do it now,'" Charfauros said. "Think of the goodness a few years could do for South Dakota ranchers. And federal clearance now gives us the capability to cut meat right when the lights [at] I-90 Meats turn on."

The CIS program brings state and federal meat inspectors together to ensure meat processing operations are up to USDA standards. Individual meat processing companies can then apply to the program and must undergo inspections by both state and federal inspectors to earn entry.

“[Thursday] is one of those milestones that we've been working on for years and it's finally here,” Charfauros said. “The next milestone is obviously the new meat plant that will add another revenue stream for the area, and is situated great for ranchers that have nowhere to go with an animal or product and we're there to help.”

After a two-year application and inspection process, Wall Meats is the only meat processor in the state to join the program. Bart Krautschun, the Manager of Fall River Feedlot, one of the biggest feedlots in South Dakota, believes the entire meat production industry will benefit from Wall Meats’ interstate capabilities.

“It's huge. It just opens the doors wide open,” Krautschun said. “Having the opportunity to sell across state lines and with social media marketing… the world is at our fingertips to reach way more customers.”

Ranchers in the area have been following Wall Meats’ growth closely, and customers from around the country are already reaching out to Charfauros from California, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, he said.

“It’s clear we are reaching the communities of the heartland and that’s what this interstate certification is all about,” Charfauros said. “We worked hard at it, and there were some struggles, but what better way to promote South Dakota than to supply a great, local-sourced product to people from all over.”

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Wall Meats Processing facility in Wall, Charfauros and his team will show the USDA-certified process of slaughter, evisceration, sanitation and stamping.

Stamping of the first ever South Dakota carcass with the USDA CIS stamp will occur at 8:45 am.

At 9:30 a.m., Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, who worked closely with Charfauros during the certification process, will deliver a speech.