Wedding market to feature more than 50 businesses at Civic Center

Tuxedo-clad men with roses in hand will welcome guests to the masquerade-themed Black Hills Wedding Market. The second annual event celebrates brides and the region’s small businesses.

From the old-fashioned simplicity of cotton candy to interactive wedding apps, brides can find an array of services for their celebrations. The wedding market will include more than 50 small businesses from the Black Hills and beyond.

Black Hills Wedding Market takes place Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Admission is $5, or free for those 12 and younger. Event organizer Rachelle White said protective facemasks are optional for guests and vendors and hand sanitizer will be available. Booths are spread out to provide space for social distancing and for displays of all sizes, including a limousine.

“The most creative and talented wedding professionals you will find will be at the wedding market. It’s open to anybody. You don’t have to be a bride to attend,” White said. “We’re trying to elevate the bridal show so it’s more like what you see in a bigger city.”

“Each vendor has the room and freedom to be creative and showcase what they have to offer,” she said. “I want vendors to feel like they’re valued, and I’m going to do what I can to connect them with the right client.”