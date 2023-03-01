A West River company has received a $3.3 million federal grant, which will be used to build a 30,000-square-foot meat processing plant in New Underwood.

The owners of Wall Meat Processing, Ken Charfauros, Janet Niehaus and Tom Fitch were awarded the grant under their new company CNF Enterprises LLC. The new facility, to be called I-90 Meats, will have the capability to process 4,000 head of beef, pork, lamb, and bison annually.

The grant was awarded by the USDA Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program and will cover approximately 20% of the total cost of the facility.

To keep up with demand, Wall Meat, which has a processing facility in Wall and a cutting facility in Rapid City, has been trying to increase its production capacity for some time. Charfauros said they have been over capacity for the last four years.

"The Wall plant is 2,400 square feet, its capacity is about 11 head per week but we are running between 15-20 head per week. So it's over capacity," he said.

The new facility will dramatically increase their overall capacity by 75 head per week and would employ up to 50 workers. Because Wall Meat has been working on plans long before they knew federal funding was a possibility, Charfauros said the timing was perfect for them to be submit a well-constructed grant application.

"We were ready. We had already done our feasibility study, proforma, business plan, we had a location, we had budgetary numbers, a private placement memorandum, and many investor and producer meetings," he said. "We were as ready as anybody could be and we're grateful that we got the award. Now we just have to make sure we do something with it that's meaningful to our producers."

Charfauros said the next step for the project is financial planning.

"We'll need to build a financial team and then of course design and get into the engineering, architecture and soil samples. Then once that is all in place we'll go off on the construction bidding process," he said.

Charfauros said the new facility will be federally inspected which is imperative for future projects.

"It opens a lot of doors. We can go over state lines now or service Ellsworth Air Force Base. The opportunities are endless," he said. "Wall Meats is also working on an internship at the federal level. After 6,000 hours of training, students will walk away with a USDA certificate of completion which allows them to work anywhere."

Charfauros said the company is committed to being involved in meat processing education in the community. The new facility will have a learning center for both processing and production. Charfauros said the processing side of the learning center is an audiovisual display for cutting meat, while the other is a full kitchen to show how to properly prepare meat.

Wall Meat partnered with Western Dakota Tech to host a meat processing course at its Rapid City facility. Charfauros said this is the third semester of the course that seeks to create a career path for butchers in the local industry. He said enrolled students include workers from Dakota Butcher in Rapid City and West Side Meats in Mobridge.

Charfauros said the increased education opportunities would help promote employment of butchers in South Dakota.

"The biggest obstacle in our industry right now is staffing," he said. "In this course we will teach them the business side, food safety, and the art of cutting. We'll provide them the entrepreneurial knowledge to open up their own plant so we can get back to local small business butchers."

Wall Meat is also involved with numerous projects in western South Dakota. Charfauros said they service Meals on Wheels, 24 South Dakota schools, the Club for Boys, and numerous events via their food truck. Local restaurants include Dakotah Steakhouse, Minerva's and The Lodge at Deadwood.

Charfauros said perhaps the most unique partnership is with local Big D convenience stores, where customers can purchase beef in large coolers.

According to Big D Oil Company Regional Manager Brenda Stedjee, locations selling Wall Meat beef include Piedmont, Bell Fourche, Deadwood and three in Rapid City, with another to come in May. She said the operations have been successful, including one location in Piedmont that has sold eight full cows of beef since the Friday after Thanksgiving 2022.

"That's a lot of beef. Even our smaller stores like in Deadwood are doing very well," Stedjee said, attributing the success to a quality product. "All you have to do is taste it and you will know the difference."

Stedjee said she is not after profit in this partnership, she wants to support the community and industry.

"It's crazy how much groceries cost families," Stedjee said. "You're going to buy meat regardless. But if you can go someplace and know the beef is local and that it's good quality, that is a win for everybody."

Charfauros and Wall Meat have come a long way since he was first stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base 15 years ago. During his drive from Texas, he saw fields of endless cattle.

"All I could think of was how much I wanted to go get a South Dakota steak. The first restaurant I went to I asked, 'Hey, can I get one of those South Dakota steaks?,'" Charfauros said. "And that was not possible then. But now you can go to Dakotah Steakhouse and ask for a South Dakota steak and they'll get one cooked for you."

The grant funds are a small portion of the $1 billion promised by a Biden administration action plan seeking to foster a more competitive meat processing industry by supporting independent companies and increasing their processing capacity.

According to a White House-led economic analysis, the four largest meatpacking companies control 85% of the beef market.