At West River Electric Association, it's been all about their members for 80 years and CEO/General Manager Dick Johnson aims to keep it that way.
The cooperative was envisioned by members of the Wall Commercial Club in hopes of gaining better and cheaper energy in western South Dakota. After a few years of drawing maps and applying for a Rural Electrification Administration program a group of ten men signed the incorporation papers for the co-op on June 12, 1939.
Now, the electric cooperative consists of more than 2,600 miles of line and 17,000 meters. It serves Pennington, Meade, Haakon, Ziebach, Jackson and Oglala Lakota counties. West River's distribution system covers nearly 100 percent of a 4,500-square-mile area in western South Dakota.
Now, Johnson talks about his career at the cooperative, what the future holds, and the challenges and advantages of a member-owned, non-profit business.
How did your career at West River Electric start?
After receiving my Bachelor’s degree from National American University, I spent 10 years in banking in western S.D. I realized lending was not for me and wanted to get back to my degree in accounting and finance. I had the opportunity to get into the rural electric cooperative program as a chief financial officer (CFO) in a smaller cooperative in Timber Lake, S.D. That eventually led me to West River Electric as their CFO in 1998. I was blessed to have the opportunity to grow myself and was promoted to CEO February 2010.
West River Electric is celebrating 80 years. In your opinion, what is the biggest change energy cooperatives have gone through during that time?
Technology has greatly changed the way we do business. The equipment and tools the line crews use have greatly enhanced our safety and efficiency. When I started, the member read their meter and sent in a reading that we billed them for. They sent a check in to make a payment once a bill was sent. With our current automated meter reading systems, readings are available immediately. Billing accounts is a seamless integration with the automated readings and bill calculation programs. Members easily make payment and view hourly usage data via their phones. We now have a robust prepaid program where the member pays in advance thereby allowing them to control their usage and spending patterns. Social media platforms and the web require two-way communication with the member like never before. They want and expect instantaneous feedback.
How is leading a member-owned cooperative different from leading at traditional private business?
Being member owned and non-profit, we only need an adequate margin to cover our expenses along with the infrastructure needs of our growing membership. We do not have a separate group of outside investors. Local members are elected to our Board of Directors. I feel it requires us to be more connected, open and transparent with the member-owner connection. I always say: member-owned, member-controlled.
What is the biggest challenge West River Electric faces and what is the company’s plan to overcome that?
I feel the biggest long-term challenge is the attack on the traditional utility model. We have invested millions of dollars in plant over the last 80 years to meet the needs of our members. We did this with a long-term commitment to our members to provide lowest cost, reliable electricity. With the lower cost of renewables (solar and wind), battery storage, and small “micro grids,” many of our members will adopt many of these new technologies. We end up with millions of dollars in stranded investment with no electric sales. We will continue to develop a strategy to meet this new environment and our role as more of a standby provider of electric service for our members to use when their renewable sources aren’t providing electricity for them.
What’s one thing you wish people in our area knew about West River Electric?
The one thing I wish people knew is that we have a different business model in that we are member-owned and have been for our 80 years of existence. All people who receive service from West River Electric, past, present and future, are member-owners who have a say in the affairs of the cooperative through the member elected Board of Directors. Any excess of revenues over expenses are annually allocated in the form of capital credits back to the members. These capital credits are then paid out at a later date depending on our current growth, cash available and equity.
What does the future hold for West River Electric?
I believe we are on a path to continued growth in new accounts and sales with all the exciting things happening in our communities. We will continue to meet that growth head on while maintaining exceptional member service, leading in the development of our communities and be the members trusted energy expert. Exciting times!
Are you optimistic about the future of our region?
Our region shows so much potential. We already have a stable agriculture and tourism base, but with the new Ascent Innovation Center under construction, Elevate Rapid City economic development initiative, announcement of the B-21 at Ellsworth and the underground mine at Lead, the entire region will spring to another level of economic relevance. As the saying goes, a rising tide raises all boats. All communities in the region will benefit from economic expansion.