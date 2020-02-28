Western Dakota Tech advancements to benefit students, employers, economy

Currently, people from communities outside of Rapid City, served by WDT, have little voice in the college’s local governance. Because WDT is a part of RCAS, only people living in the Rapid City School District are eligible to serve on the local WDT board. A new, separate board would allow for board members, from industry around the area that rely upon WDT program graduates for employees, to be focused primarily on the needs of technical higher education. The current election system does not allow for considerations like these.

Finally, RCAS school board members’ constituencies rely upon the board members to focus on district needs and issues, which can create challenges for board members to spend on WDT matters. Thus, the Rapid City Area Schools Board has petitioned the South Dakota Board of Technical Education for WDT to become its own independent education agency.

Since WDT’s organizational structure has allowed the college to function independently from the RCAS District, the cost to WDT for this change would be minimal. With a broader range of voices in governance, the overall impact on WDT with this change is expected to be quite positive and position the college to have a much greater impact on Western S.D. — particularly the region’s economy. The decision on this petition is expected in March.