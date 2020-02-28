Western Dakota Tech advancements to benefit students, employers, economy

There have been many great recent advancements at Western Dakota Tech (WDT) and there is more exciting news to share!
First, the South Dakota Legislature is considering a name change for the four technical colleges in South Dakota. If the legislation passes, Western Dakota Tech’s legal name will become “Western Dakota Technical College” (in place of “Western Dakota Technical Institute”).
The change will reflect the contemporary American understanding of a “college.” In almost all other states, two-year technical colleges are called “colleges,” not “institutes.” Note that we have referred to WDT as a college for a few years and our branded name will remain the same — Western Dakota Tech. The name change is one of perception; we do not anticipate additional cost at WDT if the legislation passes.
Our mission will also remain the same: Western Dakota Tech will continue awarding career-directed two-year degrees, as well as shorter career education options, just as it has for many years. However, with the name change, when students review their options for higher education it will be much easier for people in our communities to understand the expectations and outcomes of an education at WDT.
Second, Western Dakota Tech is in the process of becoming a separate Local Education Agency (LEA). This means WDT will no longer be an educational component of Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS). About two years ago, the Rapid City Area Schools Board requested a study regarding governance options for Western Dakota Tech. In doing so, the Board demonstrated a strong understanding of the types of governing voices that would assist WDT in moving forward as a larger player in the region’s economy.
Currently, people from communities outside of Rapid City, served by WDT, have little voice in the college’s local governance. Because WDT is a part of RCAS, only people living in the Rapid City School District are eligible to serve on the local WDT board. A new, separate board would allow for board members, from industry around the area that rely upon WDT program graduates for employees, to be focused primarily on the needs of technical higher education. The current election system does not allow for considerations like these.
Finally, RCAS school board members’ constituencies rely upon the board members to focus on district needs and issues, which can create challenges for board members to spend on WDT matters. Thus, the Rapid City Area Schools Board has petitioned the South Dakota Board of Technical Education for WDT to become its own independent education agency.
Since WDT’s organizational structure has allowed the college to function independently from the RCAS District, the cost to WDT for this change would be minimal. With a broader range of voices in governance, the overall impact on WDT with this change is expected to be quite positive and position the college to have a much greater impact on Western S.D. — particularly the region’s economy. The decision on this petition is expected in March.
Finally, WDT has been working on redeveloping its Vision Statement. I thank the community members, college employees, and WDT students who took the time to share their excellent, diverse ideas and thoughts in visioning sessions or through surveys. This spring, the College will revisit its mission statement to ensure the language describing our work is updated, clear, and relevant to the next decade.
With Western Dakota Tech enrollment increasing in leaps and bounds, and the increasingly clear vision and direction for WDT moving forward, WDT has an exciting future! The future for our graduates, employers, and communities is even brighter!