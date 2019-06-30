It's been our privilege at the Black Hills Area Community Foundation to have partnered with Ray during the infancy of Main Street Square and now with Elevate Rapid City and the Rapid City Collective Impact initiatives. Ray was a visionary leader in business and philanthropy, his efforts have improved the quality of life for all of Rapid City and his imprint will be visible for generations.
-Liz Hamburg, Executive Director Black Hills Community Foundation
“Ray Hillenbrand has meant a great deal to Rapid City, but he would have rather you not know about it. He was a good man and a natural born leader; he thought in terms of strategy and outcomes. His financial contributions to great causes and organizations go largely unnoticed, and he preferred it that way. He contributed because he cares. One of his goals for Rapid City was to be known as the most caring community in the country. He led by example and asked one thing of those he works with: In a world of givers and takers, be a giver. I have tremendous respect for him as a community member, business owner, mentor and friend.”
- Steve Allender, Mayor of Rapid City
The involvement Ray Hillenbrand has given to our area will go unknown by most in the community. His vision and leadership has put downtown Rapid City in a stable condition. Many accomplishments that have been made for Rapid City will last for generations. Unprecedented caring for everyone.
- Dan Senftner President and CEO of Destination Rapid City