Wild Spruce Market gives Custer unique shopping experience

Construction began late in 2019 to gut and transform the former power building “1950s office” into Wild Spruce Market, Hartmann said.

“A lot of people have been asking for produce. We will have a good variety of organic produce. We will have local meats and grass-fed buffalo. We will have beef, farm-raised chicken, fresh eggs,” Hartmann said.

The market has a wine section, plus a beer and wine bar and a patio where customers can linger with wine by the glass, local beers on tap, and one locally made kombucha.

Though small, the market is a full grocery store with some items that are distinctly unusual. This week, the market’s Facebook page advertised a protein powder and energy bars made from ground crickets.

Besides selling items people can’t find elsewhere in Custer, Hartmann said she and her parents are focusing on exceptional customer service. Shoppers can special order products or buy items by the case. Because the store doesn’t have a parking lot, Hartmann said the market will offer customers drive-up service in the alley behind the store where they can have their groceries loaded into their car, if needed.

“You tell us what you want, and we will do everything we can to make that happen,” Hartmann said. “We are here for you.”

Wild Spruce Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. No grand opening event is planned, but Hartmann said she and her parents are excited to welcome the locals who’ve been awaiting the store’s opening. For more information about Wild Spruce Market and their products, go to facebook.com/wildsprucemarket/.

