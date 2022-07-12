Work still to be done on $1.1 billion meat processing plant

The Western Legacy Development Corporation meat processing plant anticipates groundbreaking in January 2023 despite no permits from the city, non-guaranteed space in the Black Hills Industrial Center, and still being in its research and development phase.

A panel of six representing the company and its advisory board answered questions for about two hours Monday night regarding the $1.1 billion, 1 million-square-foot facility that could bring 2,550 jobs to the area.

Megan Kingsbury, President/CEO of the corporation and President of Kingsbury and Associates, announced the proposed facility that would process 8,000 head of cattle per day and include a specialty bison line May 27. At the same time, Kingsbury announced the Black Hills Industrial Center was the preferred site. If it comes to fruition, this would be the largest processing facility in the United States.

Kingsbury was joined by her business partner Curtis Harper, owner and broker in charge of Sirius Realty; Kyle Treloar, Vice President of Dream Design International; outgoing state Sen. Troy Heinert (D-Mission), executive director of the InterTribal Buffalo Council; Farmers Union Industries CEO Dale Bednarek of Minnesota; and James Halverson, member of the Research and Development Advisory Board for the facility. Halverson is also the executive director of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, but said he was not representing the association in any official capacity.

Many residents asked questions concerned about transportation, water, wastewater, solid waste, logistics, smell, employees and housing. When asked about the odor from the facility, Kingsbury joked that it was the "smell of money."

Another resident and landowner, who has been in the area since 1993, said she lives about two miles away from the proposed site. She said she has not received one land survey or any information about the facility.

She said she wants ranchers and those in the cattle industry to receive everything they need, but she also doesn’t want her land value to go down, nor her family values to go down. She said she was concerned about people coming down her road, which will already see more traffic from the AEsir Technology battery manufacturing plant.

Kingsbury asked for clarification on the question.

“The question is the smell of your money is screwing me,” the woman said to applause from the audience of about 70.

The meat processing facility is not yet confirmed in the Black Hills Industrial Center. During the meeting, Kingsbury said a statement from Dream Design International President Hani Shafai printed in the Journal June 23 regarding a lack of space in the center was inaccurate.

Treloar said Monday that Dream Design is working with the different users within the industrial park to fit them out and make sure there’s enough space for everyone. He said they are working on the utilities, water, power and sewer.

“With that and where we’re at in the design process of this plant, we’re still putting those pieces together,” he said. “We’re putting together how that rail looks so that rail can use that facility so that you don’t have any packing outside.”

Kelsey Pritchard, director of marketing and communications for Dream Design International, said in an email Tuesday that there was nothing inaccurate about the statement.

Shafai said in an email Tuesday that Dream Design is making every effort to finalize agreements with these businesses in order to create sustainable high-paying jobs and continue to transform the regional economy.

“As far as the processing plant, we are in support of any business that helps our ag sector and creates added value industries,” Shafai said. “Though there is not enough room for the project within the current plan for the Industrial Park, we will work to help explore sites for the processing plant in the region. The size of the plant, the impact on the region, and its sustainability have to be considered in the evaluation process.”

Kingsbury said Western Legacy Development Corp is still in the six-month research and development phase with anticipation for groundbreaking in January 2023. She said Tuesday that research and development allows engineers, contractors and subcontractors to bid out and line up materials.

She said the company will receive all the required permitting in order to break ground in an appropriate timeline from the city. She said she did not immediately have information about the timeline for receiving the permits as of Tuesday afternoon.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said in an email Tuesday that city officials have not been formally approached by officials with Western Legacy Development Corporation about their proposal.

“No permits, plans, applications or requests for information have been filed or submitted with the city,” he said. “There have been no inquiries with the city by company officials seeking information on the detailed processes and procedures that would need to be addressed and followed.”

Shoemaker said city officials cannot identify the processes required for the project until a specific location is identified and a complete operational plan is submitted. He said without the information, the city is unable to comment on specific or approximate procedures, timelines and requirements.

“We cannot speculate based on hypotheticals or hearsay,” he said. “It would be premature for city officials to comment on general timelines or general application and permit processes and procedures without company officials providing to city officials the specific and detailed information on their proposal.

“We invited project officials to contact us with their specific proposal and to inquire with questions or issues involving the city and their proposed project,” he said.

Kingsbury and Associates, along with Sirius Realty of which Kingsbury is a managing partner, privately holds the corporation. A company named Western Legacy LLC initially filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State June 1. The agent listed is Thomas Grimes and the organizer is listed as Robert Harper. Sirius Realty is based in Greenville, South Carolina, but its Rapid City branch is registered in South Dakota with Grimes as the agent with Kingsbury and Sirius Realty LLC SC as the owners. Kingsbury owns 51% of the Rapid City company.

Regarding the size of the facility, Treloar said Western Legacy is going through the redesign and learning more about the processes and what it’s going to take to renovate the size of the facility. He said the company has commissioned traffic studies that will evaluate the traffic impact to the existing highways and interstate system.

Treloar said the company has spoken with the Department of Transportation on the state Highway 79 corridor and Interstate 90 corridor to make sure the capacity exists. He said there will be vehicles coming in from all directions and expect the traffic load to be dispersed throughout the main streets.

Halverson said they estimate just over 200 trucks per day with 35 head per truck.

Kingsbury said not all of the livestock will come in traditional forms of transportation. She said that is part of the logistical study and analysis process they plan to release to the public.

Treloar said early calculations for the slaughtering, packaging and rendering facilities estimate upwards of 5,000 gallons of water per minute necessary to make the plant run. He said in the main facility, a lot of the water will be recycled within the plant itself.

“It is a high water use, but it does get reused and recycled throughout the facility, so it’s not a one-time use,” he said.

Bednarek spoke to the rendering facility and said about 50% of the material to be rendered will come out of water. He said a lot of water will be generated, but they plan to capture as much as they can and reuse it. He said the rest of it will go down through the pipes and be discharged as the city requires.

Kingsbury said Tuesday that eventually the excess would go into the city system after processing through a treatment facility on the plant’s site. She said all water treatment facilities will meet city and federal guidelines for re-entry into municipalities for wastewater facilities.

Harper said Monday night that the company plans on doing a fair amount of pre-treatment.

“We are working very diligently now to design what the wastewater treatment plant is going to look like,” he said. “We do not have it finalized yet, it’s too early in the process to have that.”

Kingsbury said within the design of the facility, there are no feedlots. She said all of the docking for cattle coming into the facility is internal, so no one will see the cattle be unloaded. She also said they plan on methane gas recapture for energy use on the packing side, and Bednarek said the building on the rendering side will be treated and have equipment designed specifically to add multiple layers between the building and the environment. He said it will be a totally enclosed facility and people will not be able to see any of the renderings outside of transportation.

Bednarek also said odor varies depending on the type of material that’s running. He said the company will run fresh animals, not dead animals.

Halverson said a lot of cattle in the country leave to get fed, but having spoken with producers on the eastern side of the state, northwest Iowa and Nebraska, they feel like within a 500-mile radius, there are plenty of cattle to supply demand.

“We don’t have all those numbers, in fact they’re fairly hard to ascertain if you go to the USD website,” he said. “There are people begging to be able to sell their cattle and they can’t do it.”

Halverson said he’s spoken with people who ship or truck cattle out to Texas, so sending them 500 miles away isn’t an issue. He said it does add to cost, but they think with their efficiencies, they’ll be able to cover it.

Heinert said it’s extremely difficult to get a buffalo processed and people have to travel a considerable distance. He said this facility would be accessible to tribes who use buffalo to feed their community.

Residents were also concerned about housing and employees. Kingsbury said they plan to have starting wages for an entry level tech position at $28 per hour. She said they plan to use technology that does not currently exist within North American facilities. Kingsbury also said the company is three to three and a half years out from “flipping the switch” on the first line.

She said they also plan to recruit with existing talent in the state.

Kingsbury said financially, this plant is a done deal and it’s a matter of making sure they create the best model on the blank sheet of paper they have.

“We want to be responsible with everything that we do, so yes, it is a done deal,” she said.

Kingsbury said for funding, Kingsbury and Associates is a debt equity capital firm. She said they manage their own funds internally and they’re able to capture those of interest outside. She said the plant is being completely funded by her firm and there is no outside funding.

Kingsbury said Tuesday that Kingsbury and Associates has nothing to do with Western Legacy. She said she has interests and holds various entities, and does not have to disclose all of her private information. She said the company is a private entity and would not disclose further information. She also said it depends on how she wants to structure the finances.

Halverson said from a producer’s point of view, there are concerns about the cattle market right now. He said there are currently four big packers owned by foreign companies that control about 85% of the packing industry.

“That’s not healthy for our markets and it’s really, really hurting our farmers and ranchers right now,” he said. “We think this is a really good opportunity to move the needle for our farmers and ranchers, and we think that it’s something that can also bolster the feeding industry.”

Rancher Uly Johnson said this will bring competition to the markets that are currently so controlled they can’t compete. He said the prices are crazy and what they get paid for their product, they can’t survive.

“We can hardly hold on to what we have the way it’s going and it’s just going to continue to degrade and get worse,” Johnson said. “Where’s our food going to come from if this continues at this rate.”

Johnson said if the plant does come to town, it will be great for the area and its economy. He said other businesses will come in, along with other opportunities.

Council member Pat Jones said he attended a similar meeting to Monday’s in Wall in June. He said the message seems consistent and his constituents' concerns were addressed. He said many people remember the Black Hills packaging plant from back in the day, and many will never forget it.

“We don’t want to experience that again,” he said.

Jones said it’s too soon to say if he will be able to support the plant, but once the company goes through the city’s process, he will be able to make that decision.

Kingsbury said Monday the company plans to continue to have public meetings and make everything known as much as possible.

“We certainly want to be as transparent as possible,” she said.