Youth and Family Services announced Tuesday it received a $6,000 grant for its Fullerton Farm in Box Elder. The grant is through Farm Credit Services of America’s Working Here Fund. The grant funds will be used to purchase materials and install a drip irrigation system for the farm. YFS anticipates the drip irrigation system will be installed by April.

Fullerton Farm includes raised beds, an orchard, high tunnel greenhouse, pollinator gardens and honeybee hives. This farm plays an essential role in the education and production of fresh produce for food-insecure families throughout the community.

“Helping children and families learn gardening skills increases their self-sufficiency along with their access to healthy foods,” said Sharon Oney, chief grants officer with YFS. “The impact of their involvement establishes a pattern for life-long healthy eating habits.”

The goal of the garden education project is to provide increased access to fresh produce along with hands-on learning experiences and garden education. Garden education is available to children, youth, and their families enrolled in YFS programs.

“We are proud to support organizations dedicated to addressing food and hunger issues in our local communities,” said Tanya Houska, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Rapid City office.

YFS is one of 56 organizations chosen to receive an expanded Working Here Fund grant in the fourth quarter of 2022. FCSAmerica awarded a total of $306,250 to support projects focused on agricultural education, hunger and nutrition, young and beginning producers or essential services and rural disaster relief.