The 33rd Annual KBHB Bucking Horse Sale will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 30th, at 1 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s Barnett Arena. This sale features 30 head of Sutton Rodeo Ranch Raised Bucking Horses including the coming five year old colt crop raised by Sutton Rodeos. The mares of these colts have produced top quality bucking stock.
With the bucking horse futurities that are going on, these colts are the right age. The futurities in Faith and Las Vegas both had colts in the top final five that were purchased at this sale.
Bucking Stock will be at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Tuesday afternoon, so that you can view them prior to the sale.
This is one of the premier sales in the nation and has continued to get better every year. This offering looks to be one of the best ones yet.
Bareback and Saddle Bronc contestants enter January 30th at 11 a.m. at the Barnett Arena. There will be added prize money in the two rough stock events. Animals will be bucked on the day of the sale. This is a great opportunity to view new and upcoming bucking stock and riders.
For sale information regarding load out, phone bids, temporary boarding of animals, contact Steve Sutton at (605) 381-0270 or Sutton Rodeo Office (605)258-2863. See a complete sale listing at www.suttonrodeo.com. Tickets available at 1-800-GOT-MINE, www.gotmine.com or at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office.