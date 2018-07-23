Armed with an estimated $29 million expansion project that includes a new 108-room Tru Hotel by Hilton, a 130-stall underground parking facility, expanded gaming floors and new restaurants, executives of Liv Hospitality say its burgeoning Cadillac Jack’s complex will change the game in Deadwood.
“For 25 years, the experience in Deadwood has been great, an amazing attraction that has done so much for the community,” said Liv’s Chief Executive Officer Caleb Arceneaux. “But we could have done a better job evolving with consumer tastes. This will appeal to the new traveler, the food and beverage experience, the casino experience, will all lead to an evolved experience.
“This will really change the game in Deadwood because it’s unlike any facility in town and a true destination attraction for the entire community.”
The hospitality company opened Cadillac Jack’s in 2002 with 103 rooms and suites, the Brown Rock Sports Café, bars, an indoor pool and a spacious casino. In 2013, city records show, the company invested $13.4 million in the adjacent Springhill Suites by Marriott, which opened with four floors and 78 guest suites.
But, the recent expansion not only is changing the face of Deadwood, it’s changed the face of virtually the entire complex.
The Brown Rock Sports Café has been replaced by Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, an annex of the popular Spearfish eatery, and the new Flyt Steakhouse by The Alpine Inn, the legendary Hill City restaurant, will soon “bring the wonderful bacon-wrapped filet to Deadwood,” Arceneaux said.
In addition, when construction is completed this month, the complex will feature an Earl of Sandwich shop with made-to-order hot sandwiches popular in Las Vegas properties, a Marco’s Pizza outlet that will offer deliveries throughout Lead and Deadwood, and a Made Market bistro coffee shop with grab-and-go food, Arceneaux noted.
“We’re building on the backs of giants,” he said. “We need to provide a visitor experience our guests can’t find anywhere else.”
While locals and visitors alike will welcome the addition of new dining opportunities, Arceneaux and Cadillac Jack’s General Manager David Schneiter said everyone who visits the expanded complex will be impressed with the new “feel” of the Tru Hotel and the entire property.
“It’s going to be an upgraded experience,” Arceneaux said. “The Tru Hotel is a design based on the millennial traveler, efficiently designed, all with a 55-inch flat-screen television, user friendly and comfortable with vibrant colors. The first floor is very high-end, high-tech, with a lot of digital displays, like walking into the Aria or the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.”
“It’s going to be an experience guests are not accustomed to in Deadwood,” added Schneiter. “This will be an elevated gaming experience with the addition of food outlets. To me it will be a one-stop shop and you’ll be able to get anything you need at Cadillac Jack’s.”
In addition to the new development, which added some 75 employees to the company’s payroll, this fall and winter the property’s existing casino floors will all be remodeled for consistency with the new addition, Arceneaux explained. And, Cadillac Jack’s Hotel will be remodeled and convert to a DoubleTree, he said.