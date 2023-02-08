Tickets are on sale now for the 13th annual Calamity's Shindig. The evening of music, food and auctions takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, 150 Sherman St. in Deadwood. Calamity’s Shindig will include musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam, Dalyce Sellers, and Mike Connor, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or by calling 605-722-4800. Reservations are required.

Kick up your heels to musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam, Dalyce Sellers and Mike Connor as they perform fiddle tunes, jazz, soul, rock n’ roll and original songs. The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing, and silent and live auctions. Sarah Carlson portraying the adventurous wildcat of the West, Calamity Jane, will join the fun with Deadwood Alive’s Andy Mosher as Marshal Con Stapleton. The live auction includes a private catered dinner at the Historic Adams House, framed historic photographs and artwork, a Saloon No. 10 Maker’s Mark bourbon basket and more. The auction will be hosted by Terry Hupp.

Calamity Jane’s rough and rowdy, independent, and free-spirited lifestyle made her a legend. She was known to dress and walk like a man – and drink and curse like one too. This behavior often overshadowed her softer side. She was also a mother, frequently tended to the sick, and was generous and giving with what little she had. Calamity Jane is certainly an anomaly in the history of the West, and Deadwood History has a good time celebrating her life.