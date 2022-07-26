Camp provides theater experience

Last Friday, nearly 55 first through eight grade students took the stage at the Chadron High School auditorium, in front of a standing room only audience, for the culmination of this year’s Chadron Summer Drama program, a production of Newsies Jr.

During a dress rehearsal earlier in the week, Wendy Rhoads noted the 54 students are not only acting and singing on stage but also do a lot of the technical responsibilities such as lighting and sound. Helping the youngsters with their lines and choreography are several high school students and graduates who act as “camp coaches.”

Rhoads added some of these students were in Summer Drama — currently in its sixth year — before they aged out. Some of the Newsies cast and crew have been involved with the program the past four years. Rhoads also expressed her appreciation to Kat Rischling for helping students learn their choreography.

“Kat has done every one [of the programs] since I started.” Rischling, who will be a kindergarten teacher this coming school year “still can talk in that little kid voice,” Rhoads said.

Also helping this year is Dana Tewahade, who did the set design.

When working with students at such different ages, Rhoads first breaks them into teams, half older kids and half younger. “That’s important to me,” she said, “because there’s no place for middle school [students] to be the oldest and the most important. They need that space.”

Rhoads noted she had a similar program in Colorado, with seniors all the way through. She wrote a grant with the Chadron Public Schools Foundation her first year here. She wanted it to be free, so it was accessible to everyone, and it got hooked onto the after school program so now there’s a small fee but they also get snacks.

While most work up until noon, some stay until 2 p.m., having what Rhoads refers to as a “working lunch.”

In the first days of the program, students are on 30-minute rotations between singing, dancing, theater games, creative writing and other practices. Coaches are also required to learn choreography so they can assist when needed.

It’s a cool thing, she said, to allow the middle school students a chance to shine and be the “big kids” of the camp. To that end, they are referred to as “bigs” with the young students, of course, being “littles.”

“It’s super cool to watch,” Rhoads said of calling out “Bigs!” and watching them step up where they’re needed. Additionally, she said, it’s just as fun to watch the “littles” when they’re observing a scene, learning from the older students. The group also steps off stage to watch how microphone packs are turned on or how stage fights are done.

She also enjoys the students not having enough ego to think they can’t do something, so they are up for anything. Tell them they’re doing a show in 10 days, and they’ll jump in with both feet.

As for how she selected Newsies, Rhaods said when she works with high school students she knows who she has to work with. “For this, we have no idea,” she said with a laugh. She and Rischling work to find productions with genderless roles and more a fantasy theme rather than historical so there’s plenty of room to provide some room. Another consideration in the selection is shows that have big ensembles, as these allow stage time for all of the kids, and those that have few costume and set changes, if any.

Among Rhoads’ favorite things of the drama program is watching the introverts become expressive actors when they hit the stage, coming out of their shells and even helping fellow students when they can. Not everyone is cut out to coach the students, she said, and many of them respond better when they have someone with a common trait. For instance, Rhoads isn’t a tenor singer so she can’t readily help a young tenor as easily as another student could.

“To me it’s just a blessing. It’s super fun.”