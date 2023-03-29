The deadline to file petitions for candidacy in this year's Rapid City municipal election was Tuesday, with a handful of candidates running for mayor and three contested races among the city's five wards.

Ward 2 and 5 had only one candidate each, with Lindsey Seachris and Rod Pettigrew winning those districts without opposition, respectively.

On Wednesday, Heidi Weaver and Dave Yuhas of the City Finance Department held a drawing to determine ballot order for the candidates for the contested races. Several candidates attended the selection process, which was done by the random selection of paper slips in a bowl.

In ballot order, the candidates are:

Mayor

Ron Weifenbach

Laura Armstrong

Brad Estes

Jason Salamun

Josh Lyle

Ward 1

Josh Biberdorf

Pat Jones

Jerry Long

Ward 3

Kevin Maher

Rob Keighron

Chad Lewis

Ward 4

John Roberts

Valeriah Big Eagle

The candidates are required to file a Statement of Financial Interest within 15 days of filing their nominating petitions, and also have to file a Statement of Organization for a Candidate Campaign Committee no later than 15 days after becoming a candidate, both to the City Finance Office.

Rapid City's municipal elections operate on plurality, meaning the candidate with the most votes will be declared the winner. There will be no runoff elections.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 6. The voter registration deadline is May 22; early voting will also begin that day.

Those candidates winning their races will take office on July 3 at the Council meeting.