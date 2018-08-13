When track season begins next spring, Sioux County athletes will once again train on either the city streets or on the grass surrounding the football field.
It's a situation that Sioux County Sheriff Chad McCumbers and his wife Cindy find less than ideal, and last year they kicked off an effort to raise the funds to provide the athletes with a practice surface.
Saturday the couple hosted the second annual car show and drive event at the football field, with the proceeds going toward the practice surface. Cindy McCumbers is also applying for several grants for the project.
The plan the couple has presented to the Sioux County School Board includes a three-lane practice surface, with a six-lane 100-meter race zone, as well as a permanent high jump pit and new triple and long jump pits. All told, the estimated cost is around $200,000, Cindy said.
Running on the grass football field isn't ideal for training, she pointed out, and traveling to Lusk, Wyo., a few times during the season so the athletes can practice on a real track eats up practice time. While the turnout at the car show was less than they hoped for, Cindy is working on other fundraisers for the effort as well.