Both Chadron High School basketball teams were competitive Friday night, but the Sidney teams prevailed in both games, which were played in the Raiders’ Middle School, or “old gym,” since it was “Throwback Night.” Is something similar apt to happen in Chadron in few years?

Sidney won the girls’ game 42-34 and the Raiders took the boys’ contest 72-60.

The girls’ game was much closer than it had been two weeks earlier when Sidney visited the Cardinals and won by a 53-31 margin. Long-time Sidney sportscaster Randy Brown, whose voice was heard on both KSID and KCSR on Friday night, said the Cardinals were obviously well-prepared for the rematch and slowed down the Lady Raiders’ attack.

In its most-recent game, Sidney had blown out the vaunted Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats by a 70-47 tally. The Lady Raiders scored 28 fewer points Friday night.

Cardinals’ Coach Eric Calkins wouldn’t take much credit for devising a defense that would hamper the Raiders, stating instead that Sidney’s 3-pointers didn’t drop through the nets as often as usual.

The hosts certainly shot a lot of threes—20; the same as their two-point attempts. They made just three from afar and 11 from shorter range.

In the final analysis, free throws were a major reason for Sidney’s win. The Raiders were 11 of 16 at the line and Chadron just one of three.

Sidney was ahead most of the way after scoring the final five points in the first quarter to take a 15-10 lead. The Raiders had a 10-point lead late in the second period, until Haylee Wild came off the bench and made two baskets in the final minute to make the halftime score 25-20.

Neither team burned the nets in the third frame. Sidney scored six points and Chadron seven. That made it 31-28 going into the home stretch. A field goal by Taverra Sayaloune to open the fourth quarter cut Sidney’s lead to a single point.

The Raiders scored the next seven points, four of them by their leading scorer for the season, Reece Riddle, who had previously been scoreless.

Demi Ferguson answered with a jumper with two minutes remaining, to make it 37-32. After that, the hosts made five of 10 free throws and Marlee Pinnt hit a jumper for the Cards with 10 seconds left.

Brown called it “a hard-fought win” for Sidney and said Chadron gave “a valiant effort.”

The game had just one double-figure scorer—Sidney sophomore Kayla Westby. She had just one field goal—a 3-pointer, but was seven of 10 at the line. Juniors Payton Schrotberger and Karsyn Leeling had eight and seven points, respectively, none of them free throws. Riddle finished with six points after scoring 15 in the earlier game against the Red Birds.

The Cardinals were led by Laney Klemke’s eight points. Ferguson added seven and Jaleigh McCartney hit the team’s only trey while scoring five.

The Sidney girls also defeated Holdrege 50-27 Saturday night in their much newer high school gym to raise their record to 21-1 for the season going into home game against Alliance on Friday night. Riddle led with 14 points versus the Dusters.

Chadron led the boys’ game 13-10 until Sidney scored the last five points of the first quarter. The Cardinals were never ahead again. Slowly, but surely, the Raiders widened the difference. It was 37-29 at halftime and 54-41 and the end of the third stanza.

Sidney made 18 regular baskets and Chadron 13. Both buried eight 3-pointers. The Raiders were 12-19 at the free throw line; the Cardinals 6-9.

Xander Provance was the game’s top scorer with 16 points. Teammates Broc Berry posted 14, Gage Wild 10, Brady Daniels eight, Tyler Spotted Elk seven and Trey Hendrickson five for the Cardinals.

Cardinals’ Coach Kyle Sanders said his team played “pretty well,” just couldn’t keep up on the scoreboard, despite the eight treys.

The Raiders had four double-digit scorers—Jaeden Dillehay and Isak Doty 15 apiece, Landon Riddle 14 and Luke Uhlir 10.

Sidney also downed the Holdrege Dusters 54-43 on Saturday night to improve its record to 17-5.

It’s expected that Chadron and Sidney will meet again next week in the Class C-1 District Tournament.

Sidney girls 42, Chadron 34

Chadron—Laney Klemke 8., Demi Ferguson 7, Jaleigh McCartney 5, Taverra Sayaloune 4, Haylee Wild 4, Makinley Fuller 2, Marlee Pinnt 2, Sophia Wess 2. Totals: 16-41 (1-8) 1-3 34 points, 25 rebounds, 18 turnovers.

Sidney—Kayla Westby 10, Payton Schrotberger 8, Karsyn Leeling 7, Reese Riddle 6, Rheagan Stanley 5, Chloe Ahrens 2, Jordan DeNovellis 2, Katie Ramsey 2. Totals: 14-40 (3-20) 11-16 42 points, 22 rebounds, 12 turnovers.

Chadron 10 11 7 6 ---34

Sidney 15 10 6 11 ----42

3-pointers: CHS—McCartney 1, SHS—Westby, Leeling, Stanley, all 1.

Sidney boys 72, Chadron 60

Chadron—Xander Provance 16, Broc Berry 14, Gage Wild 10, Brady Daniels 8, Tyler Spotted Elk 7, Trey Hendrickson 5. Totals: 23 (8) 6-9 60 points.

Sidney—Jaeden Dillehay 15, Isak Doty 15, Landon Riddle 14, Luke Uhler 10, Micah Schneider 8, Koleman Kaiser 6, Kalen Kaiser 4. Totals: 26 (8) 12-19 72 points.

Chadron 13 16 12 19 ---60

Sidney 15 22 17 18 ---72

3-pointers: Chad—Berry 2, Spotted Elk 2, Wild 2, Daniels 1, Hendrickson 1. Sid—Doty 3, Schneider 2, Riddle 2, Uhlir 1.