Change is afoot for the Chadron Cardinals softball team as they move from a Class C team to a Class B team this season, but for all the movement on paper, on the field things should stay the same.
The move to Class B has the Cardinals now in district B-6 alongside Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Gothenburg, McCook, North Platte, and Scottsbluff.
The change seems significant, but Chadron’s new district foes are all teams the Cardinals have played regularly in the past. In fact, in the past Chadron has typically played more games against Class B teams than Class C teams.
One significant difference will be that the team won’t receive as many power points when defeating Class B teams now that they’re also a member.
The team will begin its season this Friday with a game against Southern Valley-Alma at Alma High School, and will play a tournament in Lexington on Saturday.
Chadron went 21-12 last year and made an appearance at the State Tournament, results Head Coach Jodi Hendrickson would like to repeat this coming season.
The Lady Cards will feature five seniors this year including varsity returners Peyton Underwood, Micah Stouffer, and Trisha Brierly. Shelby Blundell and Norwegian exchange student Charlotte Toffum are the other seniors.
Despite losing talents like Dana Dunbar and Kylee Garrett, Hendrickson has confidence in her team heading into the new season.
“I’m feeling hopeful,” she says. “We did lose some great players.
“We’re losing two great batting-average girls, but we still have a whole bunch on the team. Not just our returning seniors, there’s girls like Madisyn Hamar, Malia Burwell, and Dawn Dunbar who were huge contributors last year, as far as batting-averages and hitting home runs. Peyton and Micah – Micah last year had the second best batting-average and Peyton was right up there two.”
Hendrikson is remains confident in her team’s defense as well.
22 girls in total are listed on this season’s roster, a number that means healthy competition for playing time.
The Chadron team has already begun practices in preparation for the upcoming season but many of the Cardinals took part in Chadron’s summer softball program and had been playing regularly fairly recently.
“Our summer program flowing into school is always a huge incentive,” Hendrickson says. “Though they do need a bit of a break before they start playing school ball so they can get excited again. These girls are dedicated to softball and work hard in the summer.”
“They’re working hard and I think they’re ready to go.”