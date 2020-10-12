Cardinals to host improving Swedes

The Chadron High football team is expected to have its hands full again Friday night, when the Gothenburg Swedes visit for a 6 o’clock kickoff.
Gothenburg got off to a slow start, giving up 35 points in each of three games that it lost the first month of the season. Neighboring Cozad decked the Swedes 35-7, Kearney Catholic blanked them 35-0 and St. Paul won 35-6 the week after Gothenburg had slipped past Broken Bow 15-12.
Since the loss to St. Paul, Gothenburg has been on a roll. The Swedes spilled Ogallala 27-13, knocked Mitchell out of the unbeaten ranks 28-6 and thumped Sidney 37-6 last Friday night while improving their record to 4-2.
Chadron is 5-1, losing only to Mitchell 36-14 the week before Gothenburg caged the Tigers by three TDs.
The Swedes were loaded with seniors and finished 8-2 last season after winning the C1-7 District crown and advancing to the state playoffs. This year, with Gordon-Rushville and Chase County dropping down to C1, Gothenburg has moved to C1-8 to challenge Chadron, Mitchell, Ogallala and Sidney for those spoils.
Just two starters on both offense and defense from a year ago returned this fall. The new starters apparently have matured and Gothenburg has made big gains. It’s also reported that Coach Craig Haake, who is in his 27th year at the school, had his team open the season running a veer offense. But after scoring just four touchdowns in the first four games, the Swedes switched the winged T.
The team leaders include senior running back-linebacker Owen Geiken, 6-foot, 200 pounds. His brother, Weston, a sophomore, has taken over at quarterback. Both the older Geiken and Riley Baker, a 6-0, 185 lineman, earned all-district honors last season.
The Swedes’ line also included both Bailey and Crayton Reiker, twin sons of Chadron High graduate and former athlete Seth Ryker, now the Gothenburg High principal, until Crayton injured a shoulder that required surgery this fall.
Chadron and Gothenburg have met on the gridiron five times. Three of them were playoff games. The Swedes won 6-0 in 1984 and 12-0 in 2012. The Cardinals won 35-21 in 2008.
In regular season games, Gothenburg won 35-20 in 2016 and Chadron prevailed 30-7 the next year.
