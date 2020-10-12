Cardinals to host improving Swedes

The Chadron High football team is expected to have its hands full again Friday night, when the Gothenburg Swedes visit for a 6 o’clock kickoff.

Gothenburg got off to a slow start, giving up 35 points in each of three games that it lost the first month of the season. Neighboring Cozad decked the Swedes 35-7, Kearney Catholic blanked them 35-0 and St. Paul won 35-6 the week after Gothenburg had slipped past Broken Bow 15-12.

Since the loss to St. Paul, Gothenburg has been on a roll. The Swedes spilled Ogallala 27-13, knocked Mitchell out of the unbeaten ranks 28-6 and thumped Sidney 37-6 last Friday night while improving their record to 4-2.

Chadron is 5-1, losing only to Mitchell 36-14 the week before Gothenburg caged the Tigers by three TDs.

The Swedes were loaded with seniors and finished 8-2 last season after winning the C1-7 District crown and advancing to the state playoffs. This year, with Gordon-Rushville and Chase County dropping down to C1, Gothenburg has moved to C1-8 to challenge Chadron, Mitchell, Ogallala and Sidney for those spoils.