Almost too long ago to recall, a hurricane wiped out New Orleans and dominated the news for weeks. I’ll never hear the name “Katrina” again without remembering the summer of 2005.
My wife and I decided to build a doll house for my five-year-old granddaughter that same week. It was a 1/24th scale adobe house, three stories tall, complete with tiled floors, working doors, ladders to the roof, staircases inside, and a courtyard with a pueblo-style oven.
We found paint the color of New Mexico clay with sand mixed in. The effect was a marvel of creativity that my granddaughter populated with her dreams, her toys, her special little place where she ordered her world, a refuge from chaos in other things. Every time we visited her home and her room, the doll house was differently arranged, as though day-to-day life carried on inside, just as it did in her own life.
We handmade much of the furniture or acquired, hand-painted and decorated special pieces, carving designs borrowed from the museums of New Mexico in Santa Fe where we grew up and where Cassidy spent her earliest years with the earthy architecture that has occupied the Rio Grande valley since time began. The front gate was a special construction, a memorial to a gate of my own childhood on the Camino de las Animas, the Street of the Spirits, a time and place never to be forgotten.
Out of the destruction of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast came the inspiration to build something somehow more permanent, a way to express our love for our daughter and her daughter, an expression of life that grew from our handiwork as the dark days turned for the better and people worked to rebuild.
The years sped by and Cassidy grew in strength and wisdom. Changes to the doll house and its furnishings slowed and then stopped as she turned to other things and found friends everlasting. The doll house remained, an anchor to the world of her youth, and a kindness to her grandparents who now viewed the doll house as the special repository of Cassidy’s essence, her childhood captured in that tiny world such a short time ago.
We recently received several pictures in texts from our daughter. One of them was Cassidy taking down and packing up her magical bedroom, an artistic wonder in its own right and the place where the doll house lived. It was not a surprise, really. We helped her choose a college and spoke often with our daughter about what to do with the doll house. Inevitably, things of our childhood are put away, if not forgotten. We offered to store the doll house against the day when Cassidy’s heart would return to the memories made behind the heart gate in the little clay courtyard, in the halls and rooms and colorful tile floors.
Another picture arrived the other night. The doll house was in a different room and our youngest granddaughter, Ember, now three, was playing in it, wonder on her face and a big smile as she began her own journey inside the magical walls where her big sister once reigned.
Alarmed at first, we sent urgent messages asking if the little toys and furniture weren’t dangerous for a little girl. Our real concern was whether the love that lived there would be damaged or changed. She loves it, Jessica said. Of course, she does. Life in the little adobe goes on as it did in the beginning, with new memories and new purpose, just like life after Katrina long ago.