The Casper City Council appeared ready to cut money for public transit this summer until a group of passionate citizens convinced members otherwise.
“I thought everything was said and done,” said Mary Price, a Casper resident who partially led the push that prevented a $113,000 cut to the Casper Area Transportation Coalition.
But it turns out the fight for funding isn’t over just yet.
Price, who recently joined the coalition’s board, said she was blindsided by the Council’s recent decision to turn down a Community Development Block grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
City staff told the Council that the $368,809 grant was no longer worth pursuing because the requirements to use the money had become too restrictive. But Price explained that part of that money had been used in the past to provide low-income residents with free or discounted CATC bus passes.
Many CATC riders are in poor health and need the bus to attend doctor appointments, Price said. Those who are unable to afford a full-price ticket may have no other way to receive medical care.
“It’s a matter of life and death [for some],” said Price, who was speaking at a meeting she organized at the Wyoming Independent Living facility.
About a dozen residents attended and brainstormed how to best raise funds for low-income riders.
Fundraisers at Pizza Ranch were one suggestion. Asking for donations on the "Friends of CATC" Facebook page was another.
Price also encouraged all CATC riders and supporters to reach out to city leaders and explain exactly what’s at stake.
“These are the poorest of the poor in our community,” she said, adding that about 1,000 riders need the discounted passes.
After the meeting ended, Kristina Socha said she doesn’t personally struggle to afford the bus. But Socha said she still attended the meeting because she’s worried for others who do.
“People need to be more compassionate and think how this affects the livelihood of those using the bus — everyone doesn’t have family to drive them or the money to afford [the bus],” she said.
Socha, who rides the bus because of a severe fear of driving because of a serious car accident years ago, said she’s grateful that public transportation allows her to maintain her independence.
City Councilman Dallas Laird said Friday that he believes it was a mistake for the Council to turn down the HUD grant.
“I think we should give CATC the money,” he said, adding that it’s the Council’s responsibility to look after the city’s most-vulnerable residents.
The Community Development Block Grant is a flexible program that provides communities with the resources to address a wide range of needs, according to HUD’s website. It’s intended to assist with issues related to affordable housing and other services for lower-income residents.
But Community Development Director Liz Becher told the Council in June that the city’s relationship with HUD had become “extremely challenging and extremely costly.”
Lengthy reporting requirements and complex restrictions must be followed to receive the funding, she said. This costs the city money because it takes up staff time.
Becher advised turning down the money and said doing so would free up staff time to apply for other, less-restrictive grants.
Most Council members supported the request. Vice Mayor Charlie Powell explained at the time that he was confident community development employees were knowledgeable about the matter.
“Nobody cares more about the people they serve than the people who serve them, so I don’t take this recommendation lightly, but I support staff’s judgement that it’s just no longer worth it,” he said.