Legendary star William Powell is remembered each Wednesday night this month with lineups of great titles (often running well into the next day) that range from his first screen performances to his final ones. It begins tonight, and runs into early tomorrow afternoon, with 12 films from the actor's early work, spanning the silent era and into the early days of sound pictures. Leading things o is the 1932 romantic comedy/heist film Jewel Robbery (pictured), in which Powell plays a suave thief alongside Kay Francis as a baroness bored with her husband ("He stole her jewels — but that wasn't all!" exclaimed the promotional poster for the movie). A few other titles of note in this extensive lineup: Manhattan Melodrama (1934), a crime drama also starring Clark Gable and Myrna Loy, with whom Powell would soon after begin famously co-starring in the Thin Man films (you'll see all of those next Wednesday); One Way Passage, another 1932 romantic pairing of Powell and Francis; Evelyn Prentice, another 1934 crime movie that pairs Powell and Loy and also features Rosalind Russell in her film debut; and Powell's second feature film, the Marion Davies-led silent classic When Knighthood Was in Flower (1922), in which he portrays French King Francis I.