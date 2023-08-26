Beloved actress/singer/animal-welfare activist Doris Day (born Doris Mary Ann von Kappelho) became one of the biggest movie stars of the 1950s and '60s, a particular fan favorite in musicals and romantic comedies of that era, like On Moonlight Bay (1951), and the beloved films she made with Rock Hudson and Tony Randall, starting with Pillow Talk (1959), which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination. You can enjoy those two titles during today's Summer Under the Stars celebration, along with other Day classics, including Please Don't Eat the Daisies (1960), Move Over, Darling (1963), Billy Rose's Jumbo (1962), Love Me or Leave Me (1955) and more.