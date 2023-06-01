Star of the Month: Katharine Hepburn: 'Box Office Poison/ Earlier Roles'
TCM, beginning at 6 p.m.
"I have to switch my mindset to go all out," Birnbaum said. "I’m going to take risks, I’m going to make mistakes and I’m going to do everythin…
The Rapid City Police Department confirmed there was a shooting midday Tuesday on the 100 block of East Signal Drive in Rapid City.
A murder trial began Wednesday for a 28-year-old Rapid City man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in the early morning hours of N…
Rapid City Police shot a man Tuesday morning at the Star Village Apartments on the 100 block of East Signal Drive after he pointed a gun at an…
“I really can't ask for anything else,” Birnbaum said. “I'm just super blessed to have this gift and I'm glad I'm able to perform day in and d…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.