June 5 is more than just a day in South Dakota – it’s 605 Day.

Join Travel South Dakota Monday, June 5 in celebrating the eighth annual '605 Day.'

“South Dakota is the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family. From our national and state parks, to our rolling prairies and granite peaks, this state is filled with so much beauty,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “605 Day is a day to celebrate the Freedom that our residents and visitors enjoy when they spend time in South Dakota communities, businesses, and in our great outdoors.”

Travel South Dakota encourages people to share photos of their favorite restaurants, scenic views, hidden gems, parks & trails, and daily life in South Dakota. They encourage everyone to tag social media posts with #605Day.

Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism Jim Hagen said he’s looking forward to another great 605 Day.

“We want to hear stories from South Dakotans and visitors about places that make South Dakota so special,” said Hagen. “We can’t wait to see how people celebrate our great state and its beautiful places on June 5,” said Hagen.

Travel South Dakota first started celebrating 605 Day as a community rallying point in 2016.