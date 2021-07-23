Celebrate National Farmers Market Week 2021

The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) joins farmers markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 1-7, 2021.
In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets, like all other small businesses, have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Market managers have been at the forefront of adapting rapid solutions and innovation to protect staff, customers, and community. Farmers markets and local food systems clearly displayed the resiliency of short supply chains and interest in local foods spiked nationwide. Now, farmers markets are headed into another year of building resilience in our community and bringing people together.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition (FMC), a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building.
This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in our local food systems and in developing local resilience in communities as hubs for connection. “In the last year farmers market operators have gone to herculean lengths to keep their markets open and to protect their communities,” said Ben Feldman, Farmers Market Coalition Executive Director.
Farmers markets are sprinkled across South Dakota, from Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Aberdeen to smaller communities of Lake Andes and Webster. Over 40 markets span the state. To find a farmers market near you, visit the SDSPA Farmers Market website. (https://sdspecialtyproducers.org/farmers-markets/)
SDSPA offers a state farmers market chapter membership, known as the S.D. Farmers Market Coalition, for $40. Membership provides full access to FMC resources, an outlet for sharing needs and networking within our state, and access to special programs. The Coalition meets regularly to provide input on needs and initiatives, and to gain information on educational topics. New markets are welcome to join the next virtual meeting, scheduled for Sept. 9, 2021, 12 noon Central Time.
To help support South Dakota’s markets this past year, SDSPA sponsored $450 worth of signage for eight markets, promoted markets in magazines and television advertisements, launched a price sharing tool for markets, and sponsored a market chef event. Additionally, a Farmers Market rack card was distributed to share market locations with visitors as they travel across South Dakota. The card displays a QR code for users to scan, directing them to the SDSPA Farmers Market website.