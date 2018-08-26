SPEARFISH | Robert and Carolyn Baker are proudly celebrating 50 years of marriage on Aug. 26, 2018. Their children are Cathie (Scott) Hedlund of Casper, WY, David Baker of Gillette, WY, and Clinton Baker (deceased); three grandchildren, Shanae (Matt), Alicia and Chaise; and three great-grandchildren, Ayva, Kollins and Bridger.
