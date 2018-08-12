STURGIS | Pam and Larry Buhler will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18, 2018, with an Open House from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Woodland Park shelter, Sturgis City Park. They were married Feb. 24, 1968. They have three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
