STURGIS | There will be a 50th Wedding Anniversary Open House for Jerry and Pat Casteel from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at the Lamphere Ranch Campground just east of Sturgis on Hwy. 34. They have two children, Ryan (Keri) Casteel of Vale, and Krystal Casteel of Gallatin Gateway, MT; six grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

