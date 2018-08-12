Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Roger and Sheryl Hendricks

RAPID CITY | Roger and Sheryl Hendricks will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17, 2018. Wishes and greetings may be sent to 623 Crestview Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.

