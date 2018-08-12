RAPID CITY | Roger and Sheryl Hendricks will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17, 2018. Wishes and greetings may be sent to 623 Crestview Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Canadian woman caught with 88 pounds of cocaine in Spearfish
-
Rapid City man sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing friend
-
Pre-rally crowd included gathering of 700 Hells Angels
-
Latest traffic death is fourth of rally, officials say
-
UPDATE: Evacuations expanded as Hot Springs fire threatens more homes
Hot Topics
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.