RAPID CITY | Don and Marjorie Huss will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17, 2018. They were married in Hermosa. Their children are Michael Huss and Lori (Kent) Antonsen. They have two grandchildren, Tayler (Abby) Thomsen and Grace Antonsen. Cards may be sent to 918 Nicole St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
