Ray and Pat Kasiah

RAPID CITY | Ray and Pat Kasiah will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 20, 2018. They have one son, Mike of Kailua Kona HI; two daughters, Kris Livingston of Gillette, WY, and Dede Lutter of Mont Belview, TX; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 1615 5th St., Rapid City, SD 57701.

