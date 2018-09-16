RAPID CITY | Paul and Dorothy Leach will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary at an Open House from 2-5 p.m. today, Sept. 16, 2018, at Echo Ridge Manor, 931 Fox Run Drive. They have four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
