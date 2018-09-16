Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gertrude and Wayne Martin

CUSTER | Wayne and Gertrude Martin will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. They ranched in Eagle Butte. While honeymooning in Custer in 1948, they "dreamed" of retiring there and did in 2000. Their children are Vikki Parsons, Gary Martin, Rapid City, Dale (Carol) Martin, Huntsville, TX, and Debbie (Scott) Fiedler, Sioux Falls. They have five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Cards appreciated to 26567 Stagecoach Springs Road, Custer, SD 57730.

