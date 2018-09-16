CUSTER | Wayne and Gertrude Martin will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. They ranched in Eagle Butte. While honeymooning in Custer in 1948, they "dreamed" of retiring there and did in 2000. Their children are Vikki Parsons, Gary Martin, Rapid City, Dale (Carol) Martin, Huntsville, TX, and Debbie (Scott) Fiedler, Sioux Falls. They have five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Cards appreciated to 26567 Stagecoach Springs Road, Custer, SD 57730.
Breaking
Hot Topics
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.