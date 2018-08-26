HERMOSA | Marvin and Mae Maude celebrated 50 years of marriage on Aug. 20, 2018. Celebrate with them at an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at American Legion 303, 14386 SD Highway 40 in Hermosa. The couple requests no gifts.
