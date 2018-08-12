Subscribe for 33¢ / day
LaRee and Terry Mayes

RAPID CITY | Terry and LaRee Mayes were married Aug. 17, 1968. Their children are Kelene (Troy) Johnson of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Justin (Amber) Mayes of Rapid City. The fifty years will be celebrated with a family picnic. Wishes may be sent to 223 Jasper Lane, Rapid City, SD 57701.

