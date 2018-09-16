Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Dennis and Sheila Paulus

RAPID CITY | Dennis Paulus and Sheila Peta were married on Sept. 14, 1968. They have two sons, Brian of Sioux Falls and Brad of Fargo; and two grandchildren, Courtney and Tanner Paulus. Celebrations were held and will be held Oct. 13, in Mitchell.

