RAPID CITY | Ron and Kay Rippentrop will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31, 2018. They have two daughters, Krista (Scott) Stevens, and Nicole Rippentrop, and two grandchildren, Kayce and Will Stevens. Cards may be sent to 4719 Edgewood Drive, Rapid City SD 57702.
