Mary Austin

SPEARFISH | An open house celebrating Mary Austin's 90th birthday will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. The event is hosted by her family. No gifts, please.

