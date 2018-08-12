SPEARFISH | An open house celebrating Mary Austin's 90th birthday will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. The event is hosted by her family. No gifts, please.
