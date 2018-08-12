Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Willis Franz

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Dr. Willis Franz will celebrate his 98th birthday on Aug. 14, 2018. He has been a doctor in Newcastle since 1950, and is still active. Happy birthday to an awesome father! We love you! Cards may be sent to 325 E. Warwick St., Newcastle, WY 82701.

